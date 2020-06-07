JOHN P. ERPELDING
JOHN P. ERPELDING, 81, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Heritage Park Nursing Home, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 6, 1938, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Cornelius and Silvina Erpelding. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956 and served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. John was a senior training instructor at GTE for 27 years and a teacher at IPFW for 13 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church and he prayed the rosary every Sunday. John is survived by his son, Ryan (Dawn) Erpelding of Leo, Ind.; daughter, Kama Erpelding of Fort Wayne; brothers, Father Edward E. Erpelding of Fort Wayne and Joseph (Peg) Erpelding of Craigville, Ind.; and one grandchild. John was preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene and William Erpelding; and sisters, Sister Celia Marie and Marilyn McKee. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling from noon until 2 p.m. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church or Masses. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 7, 2020.
