JOHN PAUL JONES, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his residence. Born Jan. 7, 1937, in Portsmouth, Va., he was the son of the late Robert Lee Jones and Florence (Berry) Jones. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. He taught religious education for many years at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Linda Jones of Fort Wayne; son, Mark Lawrence Jones of Franklin, Tenn.; daughter, Paula (Kyle) Hankins of Nashville, Tenn.; son, Brian Jones of Nokomis, Fla.; daughter, Christine (Donald) Whalen of Annapolis, Md.; six grandchildren: Madeline, Erin, Nicholas, Sydney, Jonathan, and Lily; and sister, Christine Harrington of Chesapeake, Va. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7815 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the mass. Entombment will take place at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 20, 2019