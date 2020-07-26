JOHN PAUL MOLINA, 47, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was a truck driver and self-employ ed. He was a dedicated servant of Jehovah and an active member of the Tillman Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Born in Costa Rica, he was a son of Norma (Alpizar) and Juan P. Molina. He is also survived by his wife of 19 years, Brandy; daughter, Valeria Hidalgo; sisters, Marielena, Alejandra, and Katherine Molina; nephews, Franco (LaMae), Ferco (Jessica) and Ferfran (Beatriz) Sanchez; father-in-law, Dennis (Marjorie, deceased) Kelsey; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brad and Rachel Kelsey. He was preceded in death by his brother, Minor Molina. A memorial was held on July 25, 2020, via Zoom. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.