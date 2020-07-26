1/1
JOHN PAUL MOLINA, 47, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was a truck driver and self-employ ed. He was a dedicated servant of Jehovah and an active member of the Tillman Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Born in Costa Rica, he was a son of Norma (Alpizar) and Juan P. Molina. He is also survived by his wife of 19 years, Brandy; daughter, Valeria Hidalgo; sisters, Marielena, Alejandra, and Katherine Molina; nephews, Franco (LaMae), Ferco (Jessica) and Ferfran (Beatriz) Sanchez; father-in-law, Dennis (Marjorie, deceased) Kelsey; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brad and Rachel Kelsey. He was preceded in death by his brother, Minor Molina. A memorial was held on July 25, 2020, via Zoom. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
