JOHN PAUL "JACK" ZOCH, 85, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne on Jan. 16, 1934, he was a son of the late Germaine and Erhard Zoch. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and was a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He excelled in sales and sales management for over 50 years at Lincoln National Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Financial Advisors. He was a member of the National Association of Life Underwriters. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, walking, and movies. He is survived by his loving wife, Maren (Zern) Zoch; children, Thomas (Patrice) Zoch, Daniel Zoch, Amy (David) Gunderson, and Joseph Zoch; siblings, Sharon Hipskind, Robert (Alice) Zoch, and James Zoch; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Rita Zoch. He was also preceded in death by his son, John R. Zoch; and brother, Gary Zoch. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, 4502 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Jack may be made to the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen. To leave condolences for the Zoch family visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 2, 2020