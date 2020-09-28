JOHN QUINTEN WOOD, 37, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Feb. 16, 1983, he was the son of Bob and Marcia (Wagner) Amend. At the age of 18 months he came to Fort Wayne to live and was later adopted by Walter and Helen (Amend) Wood. John loved his church family and handing out bulletins each Sunday. He loved volunteering at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, sharing his knowledge about the animals. He was a sports enthusiast with a wealth of information to share. He cared deeply for his family and never met a stranger! John is survived by his mother, Helen Wood; birth father, Bob Amend of Cedar Rapids; uncle, Garry Wagner of Des Moines and uncle, Bob Wagner of Cedar Rapids; brother, Walt (Susan Krieg) Wood of Bloomington; sister Sonja (Rich) Gingery of Fort Wayne; brother, Kevin (Marlene) Wood of Woodburn; brother, Glenn (Julie) Wood of Fort Wayne; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by Marcia Amend and Walter Wood. A Celebration of John's Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. To view the livestream visit Hockemeyer and Miller's Facebook page. Due to Covid-19, masks are required. "In loving memory of John's favorite things, you are invited to attend wearing your favorite sports team gear or zoo-themed attire." Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church or the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.John will be interred in Olin Cemetery, Olin, Iowa.