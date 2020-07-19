JOHN R. ELLIOTT, 80, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Majestic Care of West Allen. Born in Tecumseh, Mich., he was the son of the late James and Opal Elliott. He graduated from Tecumseh High School and the University of Michigan College of Engineering. He worked for General Electric and GE Motors for over 40 years -- his entire career. John greatly enjoyed the game of golf, fishing, playing blackjack in Las Vegas, and traveling the U.S. and Europe, often with friends of many years. He loved planning, planting and caring for a big vegetable garden at his lake, with an annual great excess of tomatoes. John was a long supporter of the Fort Wayne Civic Theater, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, ACRES Land Trust, and Crooked Lake Association (Whitley / Noble Counties.) He was also a long-time, avid member of Orchard Ridge Country Club. John took great pride and joy in his family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jean; sons, Edward (Elizabeth) and Matthew (Amanda); grandchildren, Ben, Jamie, Claire, Amelia, Louise, and David; brother-in-law, David Hohenstein (Faye); sisters-in-law, Mary Elliott, Susan Hohenstein, Gail (David Thie) Hohenstein, Laurie (Bill) Schulze; a nephew, Jon Elliott; and brother, Tom. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his twin brother, David. No services are planned for the immediate future. A sister-in-law voiced an apt tribute: "Mom loved him, I loved him, everybody loved him. Everybody wanted to sit next to him at Thanksgiving!" Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. Memorial contributions suggested to the donors' favorite charity or cause, to ACRES Land Trust, Civic Theatre, or the Community Harvest Food Bank of Fort Wayne.