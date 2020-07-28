JOHN R. LONERGAN, 94, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Grey Stone Health and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Charles and Faye (Stephson) Lonergan. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 296. He retired in 1983 from the Fort Wayne Fire Department - Station 1 after 33 years. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Lonergan, Cheryl (Paul) Conrad, Susan (Bill) Ahlersmeyer, and Nancy (Mark) Hevel; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Maxin,e in 2003; and brother, William Lonergan. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Masks required. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, with military honors. Preferred memorials are to the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com