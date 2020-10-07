1/1
JOHN R. MURPHY
JOHN R. MURPHY, 78, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Kingston Care Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Wood burn, he was the son of the late John L. and Mary (DeLong) Murphy. He retired from International Harvester Company after 23 years as an inspector. John was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, New Haven. He enjoyed working in the yard and watching Notre Dame football and The Cubs. John especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda (Spengler) Murphy; son, Brent (Linda) Murphy of South Bend; sisters, Sandra (Jake) Delagrange and Nancy (Bill) Daugherty, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Natasha (Jay) Shetty, Emily and Justin Murphy; five step grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, John Patrick Murphy. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks required both days. Burial in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan. Preferred memorials are to St. James Lutheran Church, New Haven. To send online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 7, 2020.
