JOHN R. PARKISON, 57, of Grabill, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1963 in Fort Wayne. John was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. He enjoyed working on computers, fishing, being outdoors and worked at IPFW in maintenance and as a groundskeeper for many years. John is survived by his wife, Karen (Gilson) Parkison; mother, Dorothy Jo (Bentz) Wrixon; stepfather, Jim Wrixon; sisters, Debbie (Michael) Lewandowski and Dawn Parkison; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene R. Parkison. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Grabill Missionary Church. For online condolences, visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com