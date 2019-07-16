JOHN R. SHUMAKER, 91, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, 3:10 a.m., at Parkview Hospital in Columbia City, Ind., where he had been for a week. Born Oct. 25, 1927, in Wabash County, Ind., he was a son of the late John W. Shumaker and Lola (Warner) Smith. His formative years were spent in Laketon, Ind., where he graduated from Laketon High School in 1946. John entered the U.S. Army after high school, serving in World War II. He then attended DeVry University in Chicago, Ill. On Aug. 26, 1950, he was united in marriage to Jean (Renicker) Shumaker. They made their home in Wabash, Columbia City, Fort Wayne, and then back to Columbia City since November of 2018. For over 19 years he worked for International Harvester, Fort Wayne, as a machinist and inspector, before retiring in 1983. John was a member of The Church of the Brethren in Columbia City, American Legion Post 47, Shrine, Scottish Rite, Masonic Lodge 278 Larwill, and Order of the Eastern Star 65. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean; a daughter, Marybeth (William) Bollinger of Roanoke; three sons, John D. (Tephanie) of Columbia City, Steve (Agnes) Shumaker of Boulder Creek, Calif., and Randal Shumaker of Bozeman, Mo.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sisters, Betty Bolsover and Georgia Metzger, both of Wabash, Ind. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Billy Shumaker; and a great-granddaughter, Rose Shumaker. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 207 N. Main St., Columbia City (IN 46725), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service and Order of the Eastern Star service immediately following visitation. Burial will follow the service with military honors at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 16, 2019