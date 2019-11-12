JOHN RICHARD LINK

Service Information
Mungovan Simple
2114 South Calhoun Street
Ft. Wayne, IN
46802
(260)-744-2114
JOHN RICHARD LINK, 90, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Throughout John's life, his greatest joys were family, friends, and beer. He is survived by his children, Janette Renee Link of Indianapolis and Brian Richard Link (Karen Kiselewski) of Florida. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Rae (Raile) Link. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial to follow service at Covington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cleveland Clinic or Trinity Episcopal Church. To sign the online register book, visit www.mungovansimple.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2019
