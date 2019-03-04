Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "DOUG" RICHEY. View Sign

JOHN "DOUG" RICHEY, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Sept. 13, 1951 in Bluffton, he was the son of the late John and Rosemary (Lucas) Richey, who survives. Doug was a graduate of Bluffton High School, class of 1969. He furthered his education at IPFW earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was employed with Belmont Beverage for over 35 years, from which he retired. He was also the owner of Top Cut Lawn Care and Landscaping. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Lake George, IU basketball, running, skiing, and traveling. A loving family man, the highlight of his life was his grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife of 45 years, Lori (Burtch) Richey of Fort Wayne; daughters, Stacey (Ryan) Hubbard of Vernon Hills, Ill., Meghann (Jeremy) Whetstone of Fort Wayne, and Katie (Eric) Mikiska of Fishers; six grandchildren, Sophia, Patrick, Lucas, Alayna, Gracie, and Lillian; and sister, Diana (Gary) Brennan of Fort Wayne. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, Winchester Road Chapel, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Lake George Conservancy. For online condolences visit



JOHN "DOUG" RICHEY, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Sept. 13, 1951 in Bluffton, he was the son of the late John and Rosemary (Lucas) Richey, who survives. Doug was a graduate of Bluffton High School, class of 1969. He furthered his education at IPFW earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was employed with Belmont Beverage for over 35 years, from which he retired. He was also the owner of Top Cut Lawn Care and Landscaping. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Lake George, IU basketball, running, skiing, and traveling. A loving family man, the highlight of his life was his grandchildren. He is also survived by his wife of 45 years, Lori (Burtch) Richey of Fort Wayne; daughters, Stacey (Ryan) Hubbard of Vernon Hills, Ill., Meghann (Jeremy) Whetstone of Fort Wayne, and Katie (Eric) Mikiska of Fishers; six grandchildren, Sophia, Patrick, Lucas, Alayna, Gracie, and Lillian; and sister, Diana (Gary) Brennan of Fort Wayne. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, Winchester Road Chapel, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or Lake George Conservancy. For online condolences visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com Funeral Home Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home

6424 Winchester Road

Fort Wayne , IN 46819

(260) 424-1525 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close