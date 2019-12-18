Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN ROBERT CORBAT. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN ROBERT CORBAT, 57, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, after a 15 month long battle with brain cancer. Each season, when planting and harvest were completed, back on his Bass Road farm, John Corbat would blow off thick field dust and dirt that coated his massive equipment. Then, he'd carefully wash and wax each surface by hand. When he was done, he'd do it all again. Those who worked for him called it the John Corbat Way: Do the job right, and clean everything twice. Those who knew John were simply better off because of him. John was highly intelligent, physically strong, inquisitive, wise, fair-minded and compassionate. As a farmer, he was respected for his work ethic, business sense and farm operation. An expert in conservation farming, John was designated a River Friendly Farmer and Indiana Conservation Farmer of the Year. He completed 37 harvests and raised his best crops ever in his final year. John was born on March 21, 1962, in Fort Wayne, a son of Robert and Esther (Sommers) Corbat and was raised on the family farm near Arcola. He graduated from Homestead High School in 1980. He was active in FFA and Allen County 4-H. After high school, he supported himself farming and raising calves and graduated from Purdue University, West Lafayette, with a BS in Agriculture Economics. He met his wife, Sallie, on a blind date and the two were married on Nov. 30, 1991. They worked hard, travelled the world together and raised two boys - James Robert and Joseph Decker. He was a devoted and fun loving, yet tough, dad to Jim and Joe. The pride John had for his boys would bring him to tears. The three had excellent adventures together both on and off the farm. Throughout his life, John enjoyed trapping and fishing and became a darn good snow skier teaching his boys and nephew, Mitchell, to ski. John preferred dining out with a small group of friends and a good bourbon by the fire over any large gathering. Second to John's passion for agriculture was his passion for sport aviation. In 2007, he earned his pilot's license and later his instrument rating. Most recently, he was checked out in a Cirrus aircraft. One of his most memorable flights was when he piloted the Cirrus over Lake Michigan past Chicago's skyline, then along Indiana Dunes National Park. In the heartache of his passing, those who knew and loved John are more acutely aware of the beauty of life and natural beauty of God's earth. Surviving are his wife, Sara (Sallie Scudder); his sons, First Lieutenant James Robert and First Lieutenant Joseph Decker; and his devoted Labradoodle, Libby; aunt, Barbara (Corbat) Keiser; siblings, Carol, Steve (Beth), David, Mark (Pamela), Mary Corbat Schoenemann (Bruce); and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents, Robert Corbat and Esther (Sommers) Corbat. Memorial visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804). Private family service. Memorials to Allen County 4-H Clubs and Visiting Nurse and Hospice.



