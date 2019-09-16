DR. JOHN RUSS GILBERT, 52, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his home. Born Nov. 13, 1966, in South Bend, Ind., he was a son of Dr. Alan Russ Gilbert and the late Barbara Alice Gilbert. He attended Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Ind. and Indiana University for undergraduate as well as medical school. He served both in private practice and at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. for over 20 years. More recently he served his community as a physician at Forsyth Medical Center, where he practiced since May 2017. Midwesterner by birth, he became a converted Southerner when he moved to the Triad for the love of his life, Rosalba Anaid Ledezma. They were married on July 15, 2017, in New Orleans, La. The relocation would be considered a life changing event for many but was managed with ease by John. It was not a matter of how soon would he become comfortable in his new surroundings, rather all those he met were made more comfortable by his affable nature and ready smile. Although his worldly time was much too brief, he would have no regrets about how it was spent as he had the rare gift of appreciating each and every moment to the fullest. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, cheering on his Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Braves, travel and The Beatles. His dancing acumen is legendary, as evidenced by his flossing skills, and he was a budding mixologist and a party planner extraordinaire. He loved making people laugh and loved making them feel special. His world revolved around his wife and children and he is loved by his wife, family and many friends who remain behind. He is survived by his wife, Rosalba; his children, Adam, Allyson, Abigail and Maxwell; his stepchildren, Tito (Megan) Medrano and Monica Medrano; his father, Alan; his stepmother, Barbara Jean; his brother, Thomas (Amy); his sister, Suzi (Tom) Swinehart; as well as a number of nephews, nieces, uncles and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his uncle Joseph Michael Dickey. A celebration of John's life is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Forsyth Country Club. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at The Chapel in Fort Wayne, Ind. Online condolences may be posted through www.hayworth-miller.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Brosius to the John Russ Gilbert Memorial Fund through campbrosius.iu.edu
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 16, 2019