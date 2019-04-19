JOHN S. GANAWAY, 79, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He attended Central High School, and he honored his country by serving in both the Army and the Air Force. John worked at Wayne Candies, Mattel, and Fort Wayne Developmental Center. Surviving are his beloved wife of almost 41 years, Connie; sons, Mark (Doris) Muhummad, Joshua Ganaway and DeAndre Hopkins; daughters, Connie Faye, and Stephanie (Brian) Claggett; grandchildren who were like children to him, Keondranea Davis and Antissa (aka Kaven) Knuth; brothers, Warner (Maeline) Williams, Donald (Julie); sisters, Marie and Tara; and a host of nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sylvia (Williams) Ganaway; daughter, Carol Denise Harvey; sisters, Sharon Allen and Anna Nickens. In John's final days, Visiting Nurse was a tremendous help to him and the family so the family asks that donations be made to Visiting Nurse at http://www.vnfw.org/donate-now/. In lieu of a memorial service, the family asks that you visit John's memorial page at https://www.forevermissed.com/john-s-ganaway and leave your memories, pictures and/or words of encouragement for them to have for years to come.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN S. GANAWAY.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2019