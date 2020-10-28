JOHN S. HUTMACHER, 70, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 10:17 a.m. at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born in Angola, Ind., on July 11, 1950, he was a son of the late Barbara (Sanders) and Robert E. Hutmacher, and is survived by stepmother, Jacqueline Hutmacher of Fort Wayne. John married Karen M. Behrns on Jan. 29, 1977. John graduated from Elmhurst High School and worked in sales throughout his life. "John will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who always had time and patience for those he met! He was an avid sci-fi reader, enjoyed I.U. basketball, playing cards and fishing." John is survived by Karen, and his in-laws, Kathy (Dave) Hilliker of Peoria, Ariz., Tom (Jenny) Behrns, Linda (Earl) Irwin, Susan Sherman, and Greg Idzi of Naples, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. John is also survived by stepbrothers, Dr. Al, Tom and Bill Wermuth. John was preceded in death by brother, Michael R. Hutmacher and his wife, Jewell (Haarer); and sister-in-law, Mary K. (Behrns) Idzi. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling two hours prior. Father Eric Burgener is officiating. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. and Kate's Kart. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com