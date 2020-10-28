1/1
JOHN S. HUTMACHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN S. HUTMACHER, 70, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 10:17 a.m. at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born in Angola, Ind., on July 11, 1950, he was a son of the late Barbara (Sanders) and Robert E. Hutmacher, and is survived by stepmother, Jacqueline Hutmacher of Fort Wayne. John married Karen M. Behrns on Jan. 29, 1977. John graduated from Elmhurst High School and worked in sales throughout his life. "John will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who always had time and patience for those he met! He was an avid sci-fi reader, enjoyed I.U. basketball, playing cards and fishing." John is survived by Karen, and his in-laws, Kathy (Dave) Hilliker of Peoria, Ariz., Tom (Jenny) Behrns, Linda (Earl) Irwin, Susan Sherman, and Greg Idzi of Naples, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. John is also survived by stepbrothers, Dr. Al, Tom and Bill Wermuth. John was preceded in death by brother, Michael R. Hutmacher and his wife, Jewell (Haarer); and sister-in-law, Mary K. (Behrns) Idzi. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling two hours prior. Father Eric Burgener is officiating. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Allen County S.P.C.A. and Kate's Kart. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved