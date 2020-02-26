JOHN S. THORSON, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Born Jan. 10, 1943, in Sharon, Wis., he was a son of the late Samuel and Marguerite (Kerr) Thorson. He worked for 30 years at General Motors before retiring. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Surviving family include his wife, Kathy Thorson; sons, Jeremy and Jason (Jessica) Thorson; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Mike) Fink; stepson, Jeff Armstrong; four grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and sisters, Karen, Mary and Johanna. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5401 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2:30 to 4:30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020