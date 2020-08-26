1/1
JOHN SAMUEL "JACK" NAUNAS
JOHN "JACK" SAMUEL NAUNAS, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Born April 25, 1941, in Sayre, Pa., he was the son of the late Donald and Kathryn Naunas. Jack was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, DeVry University, and Indiana Tech. He served in the U.S. Army's Signal Corp and he worked in technical sales for Westinghouse for 14 years. Jack founded and ran Naunas Sales Company for the rest of his life. He served in many roles in his community and his church. Surviving are his wife, Martha "Marty" Naunas; sons, John E. (Julie) Naunas of Fort Wayne, and Jason S. (Jessica) Naunas of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Jane White of Lancaster, Pa., and Cathy (Gere) Schmitt of Wrightsville, Pa.; and grandchildren, Sam, Kate, Lincoln, and Grant. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). A private family service will be on Saturday. Memorials in Jack's memory may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, Trinity Episcopal Church, or Operation Smile. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Naunas family, may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 26, 2020.
