JOHN STEPHEN "STEVE" ROSE
JOHN STEPHEN "STEVE" ROSE, 81, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born May 12, 1939, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Bill and Nell (Kortokrax) Rose. A graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1957. He was an area wholesale liquor manager for Lasalle Liquor, which became Olinger Liquors based in Indianapolis for 36 years. He also owned the Retreat Cocktail Lounge and Avilla Package. He enjoyed the lake, boating and his family. He was known for telling a good story. Steve was a member of the Mizpah Shrine and the Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his children, Amy (Dean) McComb and Kelly (Steve) Campbell, both of Fort Wayne; and four grandchildren, Jillian McComb, Vanessa McComb, Ryan Campbell, and Spencer Campbell. Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Judith A. Rose on Oct. 16, 2011; and a sister, Carole Brase. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Diabetes Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
