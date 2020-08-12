1/1
JOHN T. GLASS
1935 - 2020
JOHN T. GLASS, 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 11, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of the late Avery G. and Helen E. Glass. John attended Emmanuel Lutheran Grade School and graduated as the class Valedictorian from Central High School in 1953. He was the first winner of the McAndless Scholarship to the University of Michigan from Lincoln Life Insurance Company, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Actuaries in 1957. John served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was honorably discharged as a Sargeant in 1958. He married Carol in 1962 and together they were foster parents for 15 years. In 1993 John retired from Lincoln National Life as the Vice President. John was a member of the Fellow Society Actuaries, American Academy of Actuaries, Cedar Creek Lions Club for 30 years, a Committee Member and former board president for SCAN, a former East Allen County Schools board member, a Cedar Creek township advisory board, and former Toastmaster. In his spare time he enjoyed studying theology, reading, swimming, water sports, RV camping and spending time with his grandchildren. John's true life passion was spending time with his family. Surviving are his four children, Mary (Todd) Kirtlan of Roann, Nancy (Kent) Roth of Grabill, James (April) Glass of Fort Wayne, Tony (Taryn) Glass of Leo, Ind.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. John was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Glass, in 2016. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Leo United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to Leo United Methodist Church or SCAN, 500 W. Main Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46802). To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
AUG
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
AUG
15
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Leo United Methodist Church
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Leo United Methodist Church
