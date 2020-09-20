1/1
JOHN V. "JACK" McCOMBS
JOHN V. "JACK" McCOMBS, 77, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Jack was born in Hammond, Ind., and was raised in Monticello, Ind. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Indiana University and Indiana Business College. Jack served in the 890th of the Army Reserve during the Vietnam era. He was a real estate broker for over 40 years, most recently with Mike Thomas Associates. As a Realtor, he served as President of the Fort Wayne Area Association of Realtors / UPSTAR in 1990 and President of the Indiana Association of Realtors in 1998. Awards included Realtor of the Year from the Fort Wayne Area Association of Realtors / UPSTAR in 1990 and 1998, and the Realtor of the Year from the Indiana Association of Realtors in1999, and the Indiana Association of Realtors Distinguished Service Award in 2014. Prior to his death, he was a Real Estate Commissioner for the Indiana Real Estate Commission. Civic activities included President of the Fort Wayne Neighborhood Partnership for seven years, a member of the NIPSCO Advisory Committee, and he was a current member of the Board of Directors of Brightpoint in Fort Wayne. Jack's greatest joys were spending time with his family and friends at his home on Hamilton Lake and working in his garage. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Pat; children, Jennifer (Nick) Metzger, Melissa (Chris) Roop, Jessica (Jeff) Diemer, and Will Henry; grandchildren, Trevor (Megan) Roop, Jordan Roop, Cameron Metzger, Lily Metzger, Isabel Diemer, Ryan Metzger, and Alex Diemer; sister, Dianne Guevin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert McCombs and Doris (Robert) Brown; and son, John Bradley McCombs. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hamilton United Methodist Church, Brightpoint, or Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation. to send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
SEP
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
September 17, 2020
Pat and Family, Very sorry to hear about Jack. May God give you his peace and comfortable to you during this time. Jeff & Vicki Peters
Jeff Peters
Friend
September 14, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brent Sines
September 14, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 13, 2020
Dear Pat and Family:
I am sorry to learn of Jack’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this extraordinarily difficult time and always.
Phil Darling
Chicago, IL
Phil Darling
Acquaintance
