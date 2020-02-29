Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN W. BRUBAKER. View Sign Service Information Glancy Funeral Homes Home Brown & Son Chapel 203 N Matilda St Warren , IN 46792 (260)-375-3110 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Glancy Funeral Homes Home Brown & Son Chapel 203 N Matilda St Warren , IN 46792 View Map Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Glancy Funeral Homes Home Brown & Son Chapel 203 N Matilda St Warren , IN 46792 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Glancy Funeral Homes Home Brown & Son Chapel 203 N Matilda St Warren , IN 46792 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN W. BRUBAKER, 92, of Warren, Ind., formerly of Bluffton, Petroleum, and Berne, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 5:40 p.m. at Heritage Pointe in Warren, Ind. Born on Sunday, Dec. 25, 1927 in Huntington County, Ind., he was a son of the late Ralph Brubaker and Mary (Watson) Brubaker. He married Thelma L. (Eltzroth) Brubaker on Friday, April 9, 1948 in Wells County, Ind. She preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2017. John was a graduate of Rockcreek high school. He was a member of the Petroleum United Methodist Church in Petroleum. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy. He formerly worked at Franklin Electric, Bob Case Trucking, Stohl Packing Trucking, Mersman Tables in Celina, National Oil & Gas in Bluffton, and he retired from Automatic Sprinkler in Monroe. He was a member of the Wheels of Yesteryear Antique Tractor Club, Yellowstone Camping Club, and Grover Sheets Post 111 American Legion. He enjoyed camping, spending the winters in Florida, and spending time with his family at their lake cottage every summer while the children were growing up. Loving survivors include his daughter, Deborah (Steve) Caswell of Albion, Ind.; sons, Francis "Frank" (Leslie) Brubaker of Plymouth, Ind., Larry (Tina) Brubaker of Fremont, Ind., James Brubaker or Fort Wayne, Ind.; brothers, Robert (Opal) Brubaker of Warren, Ind., Jerry (Imogene) Brubaker of Warren, Ind., Richard (Janice) Brubaker of Warren, Ind.; sister, Ruth Ann (Les) Ackley of Warren, Ind.; son-in-law, Ryan Crismore of Bluffton, Ind.; sisters-in-laws, Francess Jean Brubaker of Chrisman, Ill., Connie Brubaker of Markle, Ind.;, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Thelma L. (Eltzroth) Brubaker; daughter, Ann M. Crismore; grandson, Chad F. Brubaker; brothers, Max Brubaker, Bill Brubaker; and daughter-in-law, Vicki Brubaker. A service to celebrate his life is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Rev. Greg Andrews and Rev. Steven Bard officiating. Family and friends may also gather to share and remember from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow service in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren. Preferred memorials may be made to Petroleum United Methodist Church, 3625 E. 2nd St., Petroleum (IN 46778) or to donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. Online condolences may be made at

