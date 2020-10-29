1/1
JOHN W. FOGWELL
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN W. FOGWELL, 97, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton. Born July 25, 1923, in Pleasant Township in Allen County, he was the first son of the late Herman W. and Ruth (Duff) Fogwell. In August of 1945, he married his sweetheart, Gwendolyn Kelly; she survives. John was a 1942 graduate of Elmhurst High School and worked as a full-time farmer, raising crops, pigs, and dairy cows, retiring in 1988. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who could light up a room with his smile. He enjoyed camping and traveling with his wife of 75 years and doing woodworking in his shop at home. He was a long-time member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. John and Gwen had two sons, Samuel (Diane) Fogwell (both deceased), and Norman (Mary) Fogwell of Bluffton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam (Melanie) Fogwell, Seth (Holly) Fogwell, Travis Fogwell, Connie (Brent) Fogwell, Shannon (David) Hoogerheide, Cody (Ashley) Fogwell, Noel (Teresa) Fogwell, Leslie (Michael) Lindsey, and Amanda McNamara; along with his great-grandchildren, Alyssa (Logan) Neuhauser, Madison Lyon (Charlie), Brandon Fogwell, Sophia Davis, Kendall Fogwell, Jacob Fogwell, Athena and Arthur Hoogerheide, Kennedy Fogwell, and Makayla Lindsey. In addition to his parents and son, John was preceded in death by a brother, Lerland Fogwell. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged but not required for the visitation and funeral service. Burial will follow at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Waynedale. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Missionary Church. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
3220 E State Road 124
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-3852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved