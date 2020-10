Or Copy this URL to Share

FOGWELL, JOHN W.: Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Goodwin - Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged but not required for the visitation and funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store