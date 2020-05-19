JOHN W. HIBBERT
JOHN W. HIBBERT, 83, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann (Frantz) Hibbert of Huntington; two sons, James (Kristi Garcia) Hibbert of Roanoke and Philip Hibbert of Huntington; two daughters, Sandra (Rick) Sindelar of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Kimberly (Paul) Smith of Fort Wayne. Private family funeral service will be held at Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel. Public visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, Ind. Interment will be at the Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church; Fort Wayne Medical Oncology & Hematology; Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department; or Roanoke Parks Department. All c/o Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750. To sign Mr. Hibbert's online guestbook, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2020.
