JOHN W. McLAUGHLIN JR., 73, of Angola, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of John W. and Dorothy Mclaughlin Sr. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking care of his animals and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He graduated from North Side High School in 1964 and retired from Nauta Lease Marina after 31 years. He was a member of the Mizpah Shriners, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, and Master Mason. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Sue McLaughlin; stepdaughter, Renee Huq; stepson, Scott Burress; brother, Michael W. McLaughlin; two granddaughters, two grandsons, one great-granddaughter, two nephews, and one niece. A Celebration of Life is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at 6 Autumns, 3855 IN-127, Angola (IN 46703), with Eulogy at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019
