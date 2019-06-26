JOHN W. WIENING, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born Dec. 26, 1936, in Hammond, Ind., a son of the late Edward and Kathleen (Waldron) Wiening. He was a Machinist for 30 years at LTV Steel and then went on as a Quality Control Manager at Production Tool. John enjoyed gardening, bowling, running, traveling, and the Chicago Cubs. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Nancy; son, John (Elaine) Wiening; grandson, Logan (Megan McCracken) Wiening; siblings, Betty Graun, Sharon (Dennis) Ley, and Lawrence Wiening; sister-in-law, Nancy Wiening; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Edna Graun, Geraldine Wiening, and Edward Wiening Jr. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. "The family would like to thank Kingston At Dupont and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided to John."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019