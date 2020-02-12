JOHN WALBURN

Obituary
JOHN WALBURN, 73, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 14, 1946, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Roland and Margret Walburn. John served proudly in the United States Army and worked as a carpenter/ teacher for Irmscher Construction. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Madeline Walburn; brother, Roger Walburn; and sister, Sharon Brooks. John was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Walburn; and sister, Joyce Teeple. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
