JOHN WILLIAM BOOKER (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
6427 Blackstone Drive
Obituary
JOHN WILLIAM BOOKER, 77, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was the owner of Booker Hauling. Surviving are his children, Johnny R. Booker, Shelia Powell and Micheal Malone; siblings, Herman (Bobbye), Carla, Lori, Anthony, and Gordon Booker, Norma Jean Crowder, and Obi Badili; two grandchildren, Sierra and Jakquel Booker; and other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 6427 Blackstone Drive. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019
