JOHN WILLIAM BOOKER, 77, died on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was the owner of Booker Hauling. Surviving are his children, Johnny R. Booker, Shelia Powell and Micheal Malone; siblings, Herman (Bobbye), Carla, Lori, Anthony, and Gordon Booker, Norma Jean Crowder, and Obi Badili; two grandchildren, Sierra and Jakquel Booker; and other relatives and friends. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 6427 Blackstone Drive. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019