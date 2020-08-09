JOHN WILLIAM FULKERSON, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. He was a graduate of South Side High School, class of 1988. Later he graduated from DePauw University in 1992 where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. John was the executive vice-president of McMahon Paper and Packaging Co., a company founded by his grandfather, William C. McMahon in 1953. He was a fifth generation member of Trinity English Lutheran Church where he served on the church council. John is survived by his wife, Donna (nee Pascente) Fulkerson; daughter, Danielle Fulkerson; son, Alex Fulkerson; parents, Daniel and Nancy Fulkerson; and brother, Daniel Paul (Carrie) Fulkerson. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. The family requests all who attend to wear a face mask. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; or Pancreatic Cancer Research, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com