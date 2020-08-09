1/1
JOHN WILLIAM FULKERSON
JOHN WILLIAM FULKERSON, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. He was a graduate of South Side High School, class of 1988. Later he graduated from DePauw University in 1992 where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. John was the executive vice-president of McMahon Paper and Packaging Co., a company founded by his grandfather, William C. McMahon in 1953. He was a fifth generation member of Trinity English Lutheran Church where he served on the church council. John is survived by his wife, Donna (nee Pascente) Fulkerson; daughter, Danielle Fulkerson; son, Alex Fulkerson; parents, Daniel and Nancy Fulkerson; and brother, Daniel Paul (Carrie) Fulkerson. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. The family requests all who attend to wear a face mask. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; or Pancreatic Cancer Research, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
