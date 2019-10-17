JOHN WILLIAM MARTIN

Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
JOHN WILLIAM MARTIN, 78, passed Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Born in New Castle, he was a son to the late Albert and Mary (Ponsler) Martin. John was the owner of John's Barber Shop and retired from Inland Distribution. John was a member of the Leo Freemasons. John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Julie Anne (Chalfant) Martin; sons, Dr. Scott (Melissa) Martin and Dr. Brad (Brigid) Martin; sister, Alberta Reiff; and three grandchildren, Ashley, Cecelia and Griffin. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials to Masonic Home Franklin. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 17, 2019
