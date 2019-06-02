JOHN WILLIAM SCUDDER, 74, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Huntington, Ind., he was a son of the late Oscar and Ethel Scudder. He married Linda Hopper, and she survives. He worked as a brick mason for 48 years retiring in 2007. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Surviving are his children, Catherine (Richard) Curry, Tammy (Scott) Meyers, and Kricket Lynn (Steven) Doughman; six grandchildren; and siblings, Shannon (James) Biddle and Jerry (Martha) Scudder. John was also preceded in death by daughter, Colleen Scudder. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019