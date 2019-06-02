JOHN WILLIAM SCUDDER

Service Information
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-422-4232
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Obituary
JOHN WILLIAM SCUDDER, 74, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Huntington, Ind., he was a son of the late Oscar and Ethel Scudder. He married Linda Hopper, and she survives. He worked as a brick mason for 48 years retiring in 2007. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Surviving are his children, Catherine (Richard) Curry, Tammy (Scott) Meyers, and Kricket Lynn (Steven) Doughman; six grandchildren; and siblings, Shannon (James) Biddle and Jerry (Martha) Scudder. John was also preceded in death by daughter, Colleen Scudder. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details
