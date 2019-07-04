JOHNNIE A. ROBINSON, SR., 83, went peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by family in his home. He was U.S. Army Korean War veteran, and was retired from the City of Fort Wayne. "He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather." Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Diana Robinson; four children, Carla S. (Robert) Myers, Johnnie A. (Bonnie) Robinson Jr., Catherine E. (Sherman) Bowers, and Christopher G. (Kim) Robinson; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Royal Robinson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Shugert; and brothers, Carl and Jack Robinson. No services to be held. In his memory please make donations to the Visiting Nurse Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019