JOHNNY D. GREEN
JOHNNY D. GREEN, 74, peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Queen Green; and his children, Patricia Green-Simpson, Katrina McGee, Kimberly Green, Kamille Green and James McAfee; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Johnny K. Green. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
