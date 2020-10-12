JOHNNY D. GREEN, 74, peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Queen Green; and his children, Patricia Green-Simpson, Katrina McGee, Kimberly Green, Kamille Green and James McAfee; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Johnny K. Green. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Interment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com