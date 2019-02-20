Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHNNY WHITE. View Sign

JOHNNY WHITE, 77, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. Born on April 6, 1941 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., he was a son of the late Magnolia White North and Bee Tucker. After he moved to Fort Wayne, he became a boxer. He boxed in Fort Wayne, Chicago and Europe. He also had a love and passion for golf. Johnny worked at the Water Filtration Plant as a mechanic where he retired after 23 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Cynthia Lee of California and Latissha Williams of Fort Wayne; eight siblings, all from Murfreesboro, Tenn. Barbara Stein (James) Gooch, Lorenzo North, Felecia Alsup Whittaker, William Alsup, Ricky (Kim) Alsup, Tres Holmes, Karen North and Hope North; three grandchildren, Leah Lee of New York, Baron Lee of California and Ellisia Allen of Colorado; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Johnny was also preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Johnnie Mae and Lorenzo White. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road, with calling two hours prior. Burial in Concordia Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home.



1021 E. Lewis Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46803

