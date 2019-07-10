Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JON OWEN BENNETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JON OWEN BENNETT, 60, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Bluffton, a son of the late Charles W. and Lucy Mae (Bunch) Bennett. He was a graduate of Indiana University and received his Master's degree of science and education with a focus in school administration. Jon married Carol (Siener) Bennett in 1984 and she survives. He worked for both Blutton and Huntington School Corporations and retired in 2018. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He enjoyed fly fishing and spending time with his family. Surviving are his children, Brandon (Dana) Bennett and Brett Bennett; sister, Susan (Michael) Monnot; stepmother, Marge Bennett; close friends, Jeff Gresley and Jeff Bushee; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Connie Hanen, Dick Bennett, and Larry Bennett. Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit



JON OWEN BENNETT, 60, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. He was born in Bluffton, a son of the late Charles W. and Lucy Mae (Bunch) Bennett. He was a graduate of Indiana University and received his Master's degree of science and education with a focus in school administration. Jon married Carol (Siener) Bennett in 1984 and she survives. He worked for both Blutton and Huntington School Corporations and retired in 2018. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He enjoyed fly fishing and spending time with his family. Surviving are his children, Brandon (Dana) Bennett and Brett Bennett; sister, Susan (Michael) Monnot; stepmother, Marge Bennett; close friends, Jeff Gresley and Jeff Bushee; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Connie Hanen, Dick Bennett, and Larry Bennett. Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close