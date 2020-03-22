Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JON PATRICK "PAT" FORNEY. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

JON "PAT" PATRICK FORNEY, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Peabody Retirement Home, North Manchester, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 16, 1934, he was the son of the late John and Grace Forney. Pat graduated from South Side High School and International Business College. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in Korea. He was a member of Aboite Lutheran Church. Pat grew up in a baseball family and was very involved in Fort Wayne baseball activities. He also will be remembered for his great sense of humor. Surviving is his wife of 46 years, Scharline Forney; daughters, Jennifer (John) DeCeilio of Peachtree City, Ga.; Jill (Rick) Helvie of Colorado Springs, Colo.; stepchildren, Michael (David Rizzo) Roffelsen of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Christopher (Tina) Roffelsen Shelley (Bill) Rainey of Fort Wayne, Ind., Amy (Troy) Waidelich of New Haven, Ind.; 17 grandchildren and 10 great -grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Paula and Richard Katt. Pat's wishes at this time would have been for the health and safety of his family and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and time to be announced.

