JON W. THIEL, 78 of Auburn, Ind, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital Auburn, Ind. Born Dec. 17, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Jon was a son of the late Lewis and Valera (Lohman) Thiel. He married Margaret L. Ort on May 8, 1976 in Auburn, Ind. Jon worked for I&M Power as a lineman and service man for 38 years, retiring in July 2000. Jon was a United States Marine veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Jon was a member of the Garrett American Legion and VFW with over 40 continuous years. Jon is survived by his wife, Margaret L. Thiel of Auburn, Ind.; son, Scott (Cheri) Thiel of Fortville, Ind.; daughter, Holly (Jeffrey) Nix of Fort Wayne, Ind.; son, Greg Skelly of Auburn, Ind.; son, Jeff Skelly of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Teresa (Dave) Rowe of Garrett, Ind.; sisters, Sara (Dick) Conrow of Churubusco, Ind., Becky (Gwen Ostrander) Shedd of LaOtto, Ind.; brother, Dave (Barbara) Thiel of Garrett, Ind.; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Jon was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Thiel and Dan Thiel. Service is noon Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind., with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Dick Bond officiating. There will be a luncheon immediately after at Garrett American Legion Post 178 with military honors by the United States Marines and the Garrett American Legion presented at 2 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, IN. Memorials are to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send a condolence or sign the online register book visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.
