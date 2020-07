THIEL, JON W.: Service is noon today, July 2, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind., with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be a luncheon immediately after at Garrett American Legion Post 178 with military honors by the United States Marines and the Garrett American Legion presented at 2 p.m.



