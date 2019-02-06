JONAH M. GRABER, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born to the late Amos and Barbara Graber, Jonah was a native and lifetime resident of Grabill, Ind. Jonah worked at Grabill Cabinet Company for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Graber; son, Lonnie Graber; grandson Owen Ray Graber; special friend, Wilma Weaver; brothers, Fred (Rosina) Graber, Sam Graber; sisters, Kathryn Graber, Rosann (LaVern) Schmucker, Anna Marie (Jake) Lengacher, Viola (Noah) Eicher, Delila (Rudy) Lengacher; brother-in-law, Joni Schmucker; sister-in-law, Frances Graber Jonah was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul Graber, sister, Betty Schmucker, brother-in-law, Alvin Graber, and sister-in-law, Lillie Graber. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the home of Jessie Schmucker, 13321 Notestine Road, Grabill, Ind. Bishop Mike Brandenburger officiating. Visitation starting Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2019, until service time. Burial in the Cedar Creek Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019