JONATHAN P. LYNCH, 40, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. He was a Boy Scout, in the Army National Guard, and was a member of AngelsAt GodCent ral Station, Inc. He is survived by his mother, Sandra L Lynch; sister Nanette (Andrew) Lynch Minnick; nieces and nephews, Sydney Lynch, Jacob, Carly, and Brady Minnick; grandmother, Catherine Lynch of Shamokin, Pa.; aunts and uncles, Janet Nolan, Mrs. B.Weikel, Mrs. D. Munson, James Lynch, Robert Lynch, Karen Bogetti, Albert Bogetti, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bogetti; many cousins; and Jon's dear friend Ms. Portia. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019