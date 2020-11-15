JONATHAN "PAUL" STEPHENS, passed away at home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The youngest son of Captain Russel Thur -mond and Kathleen (O'Gorman) Stephens, Paul spent his early childhood at various naval bases around the world before moving to Albion, Ind., at age seven. He spent four years serving the United States in the Navy aboard the USS Inflict and the USS Charleston. Paul was a proud graduate of Indiana University and tireless fan of the Chicago Cubs. His professional life included various jobs in the service and land title industry. Paul's most significant life's work, however, was as an entertainer. He was co-founder of the popular local band Fawn Liebowitz. During its heyday, the band toured the Midwest, cut the albums Loyalty and Bug, appeared at numerous private and public events, and performed at two Down the Line concerts at the Embassy. More recently, Paul played solo gigs around Fort Wayne, worked with local filmmakers, and performed in live theatre with Fort Wayne Youtheatre as well as the nationally recognized Veteran's Spouse Project. Paul and his wife Jan had been avid travelers, having cruised on the Danube, Rhine, St. Lawrence, and Douro Rivers; hiked in Ireland and England; and cycled in Belize and Costa Rico. They loved wintering in their Florida vacation home. Paul was a devoted husband, a loving brother, an adored uncle, and a loyal friend. His compassionate, warm soul cultivated lifelong friendships as well as new kinships; he enjoyed friendships with people of varied ages, backgrounds, vocations, and nationalities. In addition to his tremendous spirit of heart, he was noted for his incisive wit. His life epitomized lyrics from the song "The End" by the Beatle's, Paul's favorite band: "And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make." The man created a lot of love and shared it generously. Surviving are his wife, Jan Venderly; siblings, Liza (Bob) Breno, Larry (Barb) Stephens, Jill (Larry) Davidson, Russ (Teresa) Stephens; numerous nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. Preceding Paul in death were his parents, Russ and Kathleen. A memorial celebrating Paul's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Visiting Nurses of Fort Wayne, www.vnfw.org
