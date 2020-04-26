Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN T. KENDRICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JONATHAN T. KENDRICK, 78, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, peacefully in his home. Born March 7, 1942 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Wilbur and Beatrice Kendrick. Raised in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Central High School and joined the U.S. Army immediately after. Jonathan moved to Indianapolis after his military service, attended mortuary school, and worked as a cosmetology reconstructionist to several area funeral homes. He moved back to Fort Wayne where he met and married Jennifer D. Ellington in 2002. They moved back to Indianapolis in 2004 and lived there until he received his wings. He enjoyed ALL music, especially smooth jazz, and loved singing using his beautiful, melodious voice. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jennifer; sister, Phyllis (Joe) Smith; brother, Leonard Barton; two daughters, Debbie (LaRay) Williams and Utana Kendrick; one son, Kai (Samara) Kendrick; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The family will have a Celebration of Life once the current restrictions have been lifted.

