JONATHAN "SCOTT" WINDSOR, 46, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. He was born Dec. 16, 1973, in Fort Wayne, a son of Ralph Windsor Sr., and the late Dianna Windsor. Scott was an avid Komets Hockey fan and loved the Indianapolis Colts. Scott knew no stranger. His sense of humor will be remembered as well as his ability to make a friend with anybody he met. Surviving are his father, Ralph Windsor Sr.; and step-mother, Janet Windsor; siblings, Angela (Doug) Foley, Ralph Windsor Jr., Wayne Windsor, Anna (Jason) Lake; son, Brandon Windsor; three nieces; seven nephews; five great-nephews; and one great- niece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dianna Windsor; and brother, Danny Windsor. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020