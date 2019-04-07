JONEE EVON BEAL DECKARD, 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born Oct. 26, 1959, in Montpelier, Ohio, she was a daughter of Norman and June Beal. She attended Delta High School and Defiance College receiving her Bachelor's degrees. She was an employee and owner of Isaac Tire & Trailer Inc., Fort Wayne for 41 years. Jonee was a loving, faithful Christian. She loved to craft, decorate, and had a passion for cooking. Known by her friends and family as a proficient business woman and for her talents, forgiveness, kind concerns, and her generous contributions to others. Jonee is survived by her husband, Ted Deckard of Hamilton, Ind.; father, Norman Beal of Melbourne, Fla.; mother, June Beal of Hamilton, Ind.; and brother, Rory Beal of Crestview, Fla. She also leaves behind a nephew, James Cole; a niece, Lauren Beal; and her father and mother-in-law, Delbert and Sharon Deckard of Nancy, Ky. She was preceded in death by her sister, Romee Cole; and nephew, Christopher Beal. As per Jonee's wish no funeral or memorials will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jonee's name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital Cancer Research or Riley Hospital for Children. "We all will sadly miss Jonee's incredible spirit."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019