JONYVAN R. JOHNSON, 20, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a graduate of New Haven High School in 2018, where he excelled in football and wrestling. Jonyvan left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and had a smile that will never be forgotten. He is survived by his mother, Jamie Solomon of New Haven; sisters, Arianna Carouthers and Jadrianna Carouthers, both of Fort Wayne; grandmother, Debbie Johnson of Fort Wayne; several aunts, uncles, and many cousins. Jonyvan was preceded in death by his step-fathers, Vernon Carouthers and Romauld Solomon; and grandfather, Bill Johnson. Drive-in visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday May 2, 2020, at Grace Gathering, 3157 Minnich Road, New Haven (IN 46774). Visitors will be asked to remain in their cars as they are directed to the family. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to New Haven High School Wrestling. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020
