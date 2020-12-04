1/1
JOSE H. MONTALVO Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSE H. MONTALVO SR., 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Jose was a Marine Corps veteran and a retired teacher and an admin istrator with Fort Wayne Community Schools. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Herminia; children, Cynthia (Rick) Gorsuch, Yvonne (Kenny) Beckstedt, Jose (Laurie) Montalvo Jr., Jessica Montalvo, and Vanessa (John) Barrett; sister, Sylvia (Frank) Rosales; brother, Simon Montalvo; and four grandchildren. Services will be private. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Due to current health restrictions masks are required. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Montalvo family may be shared at www.advantagemungovan.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved