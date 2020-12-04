JOSE H. MONTALVO SR., 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Jose was a Marine Corps veteran and a retired teacher and an admin istrator with Fort Wayne Community Schools. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Herminia; children, Cynthia (Rick) Gorsuch, Yvonne (Kenny) Beckstedt, Jose (Laurie) Montalvo Jr., Jessica Montalvo, and Vanessa (John) Barrett; sister, Sylvia (Frank) Rosales; brother, Simon Montalvo; and four grandchildren. Services will be private. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Due to current health restrictions masks are required. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Montalvo family may be shared at www.advantagemungovan.com