JOSEF FLORIN
1932 - 2020
JOSEF FLORIN, 88, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born March 12, 1932 in Osijek, Yugoslavia, Josef was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and worked as a custom cabinet maker for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, gardening and traveling. Josef is survived by his children, Heinz (Renee) Florin, Karen Florin and Richard 'Rick' Florin; grandchildren, Lyndsey Franco, Michael (Stephanie) Florin, Karrie Ann (Alberto Toscano) Kubatko and David Brunner, and four great-grandchildren. Josef was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Christina M Florin. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or the Alzheimer Assoc. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
SEP
5
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
