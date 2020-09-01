JOSEPH A. BUGERT, 77, of Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Born on May8, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Edwin and Marcella Bugert. Joe is survived by his son, John (Leanne) Bugert; grandsons, Phillip and Simon Bugert; brother, James (Kathy) Bugert; sister, Mary (Craig) Beaverson; sister, Sara Bohnke; and sister-in-law Kay Bugert. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bugert; and brother-in-law Michael Bohnke.A Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), with a graveside service following at 3:15 p.m.at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. To view the full obituary visitwww.flannerbuchanan.com