Joseph A. "Andy" Hobbs Jr.
1942 - 2020
JOSEPH A. "ANDY" HOBBS JR., 78, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born July 5, 1942, in Indianapolis, Ind., he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Jean Hobbs. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a teacher for F.W.C.S. for many years. Joseph is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juanita; daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Todd of Fort Wayne; son, James M. (Maggie) Hobbs of Spencer, Mass.; grandchildren, Jasper, Kelsey, Michael, and Jessica; and great-grandchildren Alaiah, Maverick and Nova. A gathering of family and friends is from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
